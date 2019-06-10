Time for tea to help hospice

Guests enjoying a Harrogate hotel’s afternoon tea this summer will be helping to raise funds for the region’s only dedicated children’s hospice.

For every afternoon tea ordered at The Majestic Hotel – which is nearing the completion of a £15m refurbishment - £1 will be donated to Boston Spa-based Martin House Children’s Hospice.

And to help launch the afternoon “chari-tea” menu campaign – which starts on Sunday, June 16 - Martin House ambassador and TV presenter, Christine Talbot, joined staff and Martin House Hospice mascot, Marty Bear, to sample the fayre.

Matthew Hole, The Majestic Hotel’s general manager, said: “Over the years the hotel has held many fundraising events for Martin House Hospice, and we decided it was only right we did something ourselves to support this wonderful charity.

“As we now unveil our new afternoon tea menu, we are pledging to give £1 from every afternoon tea order taken this summer to Martin House.

“It was superb to have Martin House ambassador, Christine Talbot, join us for the launch, and she was very impressed with not just our backing for Martin House, but the quality – and quantity - of our new afternoon tea menu offering, and the refurbishment of the ground floor, including a fantastic new lounge bar and restaurant.”

Christine Talbot said: “As one of Martin House’s ambassadors, I was delighted to be invited to the Majestic to help launch their afternoon chari-tea menu.

“It’s a great idea and I hope this thoroughly British tradition will raise plenty of money for this much-loved charity.”

The Majestic Hotel’s traditional afternoon tea menu is served daily.

The Majestic was bought by the Cairn Group in November 2016 and last year started a £15m transformation of the 184-bedroomed hotel into Harrogate’s first DoubleTree.