Spire lit up for festival

Knaresborough's Trinity Church. Picture by Richard Maude

A vision in pink is bathing a Knaresborough landmark to create a symbol of hope and determination following a difficult period in history.

Early this year Fiona Odle, the current Art Director for FEVA, had the idea to light up the Trinity spire for FEVA Festival.

“The spire can be clearly seen when coming into Knaresborough from every road as it stands as a beacon,” said Fiona, who runs Briggate Art in the shadows of the church.

Knaresborough Trinity Church spire lit up for FEVA. Drone picture by Richard Maude.

It took a while but through the church she was directed to Brian Robinson, an electrician who agreed to take on the challenge.

“The spire is really high and the lighting had to be fixed to the ground and powerful enough to reach the pinnacle,” said Fiona.

“A coloured light would be too soft to reach, so he used a strong white light and a coloured filter over it.”

Brian got professional lighting project engineer, Paul Whittaker from ACDC Lighting in Barrowford and the two worked to create the landmark.

“As it turned out, the whole church is lit up, which is great for the events being held there during the Festival,” added Fiona.

“Paul and Brian have given their services for free.”

Fiona, who also runs art workshops, said that in the evenings the spire directs people to her studios.

Fiona added: “Since the spire has been lit, many people have photographed it including Richard Maude who took these wonderful drone pictures showing another dimension.”

FEVA Festival is on until Sunday August 22.

It is full of entertainment, music, workshops, and the free Art Trail. For more information and booking details for events please visit www.feva.info.

For workshops, please ring the numbers in the brochure.