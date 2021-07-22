Spectacular Four Seasons sculptures by Philip Haas open at RHS Harlow Carr
A series of fascinating Renaissance-inspired sculptures that celebrate the changing seasons has gone on display at RHS Harlow Carr.
The Four Seasons, created by contemporary American artist and filmmaker Philip Haas, opened on July 7.
The fibreglass heads are 3d interpretations of paintings by Italian artist Giuseppe Arcimboldo in the late 16thC.
They imagine spring, summer, autumn and winter in human form, using seasonal fruit, vegetables, flowers and crops. The display will be open until summer 2022. Garden admission applies.
