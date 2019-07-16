Singers in harmony for funds

Wetherby chamber choir the Elysian Singers gave a very well-received concert in Roundhay-based Lidgett Park Methodist Church last Saturday.

The songs performed, all but one without any accompaniment, included Monteverdi’s Cantate Domino of 1620, a piece written by the choir’s Musical Director Jonathan Power 30 years ago, the Childhood lyrics by John Rutter, some spirituals, and 20th century classics by the likes of the George Gershwin and Richard Rodgers.

One item, Cantique de Jean Racine by Gabriel Fauré, was accompanied by the church organist, David Wilks, who also played an organ solo.

The concert raised £270 for the church’s two charities, Oasis Relief in Zambia, and Streepur Village in Bangladesh.

The Elysian Singers has over 30 members from Wetherby, Tadcaster, Boston Spa, Harrogate and Leeds.

Their next performance will be part of the Welcome to Wetherby event, in The Horsefair on Saturday September 21 at 2.15pm.