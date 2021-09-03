Martin House has launched a search for people to step into the spotlight and compete for the Glitter Ball trophy when Strictly Get Dancing takes place in Leeds next March.

Reigning dance champion Kate Curtis, who took part in the hospice’s last competition in 2019, has urged people to sign up.

She danced in the contest with best friend Danielle Bush, after Martin House cared for her and her husband Adam, following the death of their new-born son Coconut, in November 2018.

Kate said: “Martin House did so much for us when Coconut died, and we wanted to give something back, so as a family we did the Great North Run, but then Dani signed us up for Strictly Get Dancing.

“It was completely out of my comfort zone, but it was such a confidence builder and a personal challenge for me, and I had so much fun taking part.

“Our teachers were amazing, and we really looked forward to the rehearsals, all the couples who were dancing were so nice, and we’re still in touch two years later.

“People said to me they could never get up and dance like that, but that’s what I’d have said before I took part! So I’d tell people to just go for it – it’s just such a good experience.”

Couples who sign up for Strictly Get Dancing will take part in six weeks of lessons from January 23 to learn a Latin and a ballroom dance at Danceology in Wetherby, before the show night at Aspire in Leeds on Saturday March 12, where they will compete in front of a panel of celebrity judges.

Sara Cracknell, event fundraiser at Martin House, said: “Every year our competitors tell us how rewarding it is to take part in Strictly Get Dancing. It doesn’t matter if you’re a total novice – our dance teachers will get you ready for show night.

“It’s an incredible experience, but at the same time you are helping to raise money to support seriously ill children and their families.”

Signing up at www.martinhouse.org.uk/strictlydancers or by contacting [email protected]