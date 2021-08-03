Sign on the wall for mystery artist

A large number of artists, including many children, answered the call of the parish council to design a sign to point the way to the Stable Lane Community Park and to take pride of place in the village.

Councillors declared a local artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, as the winner of high quality entrants.

Coun Kevin Alderson said: “The winning entrant did not wish to be identified, a decision that we clearly have to respect, hence I am sworn to secrecy!

“However, it is a shame that this person is unable to get some proper acclaim for what is an outstanding design.”

He added: “Thanks has to go to local Chemists Cohens, who kindly allowed the sign to be positioned on their wall, nicely filling a bricked up window space.

“The new sign definitely brightens up the wall and makes the window space a point of interest as well as fulfilling it’s major purpose of directing people to the new local Park which is somewhat hidden away further down Stables Lane.

“It is an attractive way to let people know about this local amenity that is so close to the centre of Boston Spa, but could easily be missed.”

Local firm Award Banners and Signs manufactured the sign in Leeds on behalf of the Parish Council having competed with others to win the contract.

Coun Alderson added: “It was great to see such a positive response from the local community to the competition and we were blown away by the quality of the entries.

“We feel that the sign delivers a very important message about the proximity of the new Park in a very striking way.

“We hope that this ensures that many more people discover the benefits of the Park that is on their doorstep in the middle of the village.”

In June a grant of £80,000 was given to the council to build a new junior play area at the Stables Lane Community Park which has undergone large scale investment in recent years to help boost the welfare of local people.