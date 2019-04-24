See Rita Ora gig or drive a McLaren - bid for some great prizes in Martin House Hospice’s Glitter Ball

Some stunning prizes, including tickets to see some of the biggest names in pop music, are on offer as Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People launches an online auction ahead of its Glitter Ball.

From exclusive seats at big name gigs including Michael Buble, Rita Ora, Little Mix and

Win tickets to see pop star Rita Ora at the Glitter Ball.

Shed Seven to a McLaren driving experience, there are nearly 50 lots to bid on.

Every year at its Glitter Ball – which takes place at Rudding Park in Harrogate – has both a live and silent auction, but this year, Martin House is giving everyone the chance to bid on its silent auction lots online.

Sara Cracknell, event fundraiser at Martin House, said: “We’ve got some incredible prizes to suit all budgets, like designer handbags, a group gin making experience – even a Red Arrows flying suit.

“There are such a wide variety of prizes to bid on there’s bound to be something you’d like to win.”

Other prizes include a meal for two at celebrity chef Tom Kerridge’s Michelin-starred pub The Hand and Flowers, tickets and travel to see Wicked in the West End, a variety of overnight stays at luxury Yorkshire locations, hospitality tickets for an England v Pakistan cricket match and a diamond ring.

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions across West, North and East Yorkshire, providing respite care at its hospice and in people’s own homes, as well as end of life care and bereavement support.

Sara added: “You could win a special prize and enjoy a truly memorable experience in our auction, and at the same time help the children and young people we support to enjoy their own special moments at Martin House.”

The online auction is live now until 10.30pm on Friday May 10 – visit www.martinhouseglitterballauction.co.uk to bid online for lots.

There are also still a few tickets available for the Glitter Ball, which takes place on Friday May 10.

Visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/glitterball or call the fundraising team on 01937 844569 to book.