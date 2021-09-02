Ripon thanked for cards sales

Cancer Research UK, RNLI, Alzheimer’s Society and many more benefited from the not-for-profit organisation which had 50 per cent of key trading wiped out by a lockdown in England during November 2020.

Jeremy Lune, CEO at Cards for Good Causes said: “On behalf of all of our charities, we would like to say a huge thank you to the Ripon local community.

“The proceeds from every card or product bought has made a vital contribution to the work of national and local charities.

“It has been a very tough season but the support has been incredible and we hope to continue our work in 2021.

“However, we are not just for Christmas anymore and sell everyday cards, birthday cards and occasion cards so please do continue to purchase cards and gifts via our website throughout the year - www.cardsforcharity.org.uk - and let’s keep supporting our charity sector and the fantastic work they are doing.”

Cards for Good Causes is the trading arm of the 1959 Group of Charities which has 25 members including Barnardo’s, Save the Children and Parkinson’s UK.

As a not-for-profit organisation, all proceeds are given back to local and national charities.

In the past ten years, Cards for Good Causes has given back over £40 million to the charities it partners with.

It sells cards on behalf of over 200 national and local charities. In most shops at least 25 charities are represented.

Cards for Good Causes manages a national network of over 150 charity Christmas card shops throughout the country and relies on the help of some 6,000 volunteers.

After operating costs, 100 per cent of their proceeds is donated to the participating charities.

With the devastating effects of COVID-19 over the past year, the charity sector has suffered considerably and support is vital if charities are to survive and continue their work this year.