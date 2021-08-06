Ripon Rotary fundraising walk announced

Flashback to 2019 and Ripon Rotary Bike Ride. Pictured riders set off from the start. Picture Gerard Binks

The five or ten-mile sponsored walk, based on the Sanctuary Way, on Saturday October 9, offers the chance to raise funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Saint Michael’s Hospice, Dementia Forward and Scleroderma Research.

“The main fundraising event is the annual Bike Ride which has raised £85,000 over three years for our chosen charities,” said Richard Booth.

“However, due to the Covid – 19 restrictions this year, we decided to substitute the Bike Ride with the Sanctuary Way Walk.

“Both Ripon Rotary clubs have been busy setting up refurbished information boards and the waymarked route will be marshalled on the day at key points.

“The Walled Garden will act as a refreshment point and the half-way finish. The Walk coincides with the Community Link Apple Day.

Walk for Rotary started in 2005 at the centenary of Rotary International when the two Ripon Rotary clubs created and installed replica Sanctuary markers close to the original sites which mark the Sanctuary boundary.

“These have been linked to provide the present Sanctuary Way round Ripon City,” added Mr Booth.

“The full circuit distance is ten miles and the shorter course approximately five miles. The latter finishes at the Walled Garden.”

He added that the club is looking to increase its membership over the 40 current members.