Ripon MP learns of Tennis Centre’s Padel courts project

Ripon MP Julian Smith with Diane Hutchinson at Ripon Tennis Centre.

The MP visited Ripon Tennis Centre where he learned of its project to build two Padel courts, featured in the Ripon Gazette.

Mr Smith said: “I was very impressed with Ripon Tennis Centre’s facilities, after a summer which has seen the emergence of a new tennis star Emma Raducanu.

“I hope our local centre will also help inspire, encourage and foster the talent of the next generation of tennis stars whilst allowing people to have fun and build relationships in the local community.

“I look forward to seeing the Centre’s latest project develop further.”

The MP met with Diane Hutchinson, Centre Manager, and Carol Tetlow, the Centre’s Honourable Secretary.

At the Centre, Mr Smith was shown around the facilities which include two indoor tennis courts, six outdoor floodlit courts and a cafe area.

Diane and Carol explained about the Centre’s latest project in which they are planning to build two Padel courts to enhance their present facilities.

“Padel is a racquet sport, a form of tennis, which is easy to play and suitable for all ages and abilities,” said Carol.

“The Centre is currently fundraising, including via crowdfunding, to ensure the new courts can be built.”