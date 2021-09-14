Railway’s Polar Express sell out

The popular attraction and PNP Events, in partnership with Rail Event, said the figures exceed those sold in its launch year of 2019.

Wensleydale Railway plc Chairman, Guy Loveridge, said: “We are humbled and delighted that so many people want to join us for their seasonal trip to the North Pole.

“That PNP kept faith with Wensleydale Railway over the Covid lockdown, where we could not offer a service for the 2020 Festive period, is a real feather in the railway’s cap.”

He added: “When Covid-19 forced large-scale professional events like the Polar Express Train Ride to close their doors, the future seemed uncertain at times.

“Now, tens of thousands of guests can experience the most magical event of the season and all that Wensleydale Railway has to offer throughout the year.”

For the Railway’s partner in the Polar Express, PNP Director Phil Neal added: “We are delighted for our partners at Wensleydale Railway that we can declare a sell-out for their second year.

“Our team and all at the railway have worked tirelessly to ensure that this year is even more magical than before, and our memory-making mission will continue in full force going forwards.”

With the Polar Express due to run from November right up to December 23, many thousands of people can join a cast of characters to enjoy their Hot Chocolate and cookie enhanced train ride to meet Santa at The North Pole.

“With songs, dancing and much to enjoy, this is the second Polar Express Train Ride to run at Wensleydale Railway and promises to return for 2022 and for years ahead.”

Las May, the National Lottery Heritage Fund awarded Wensleydale Railway a Heritage Emergency Fund grant of £50,000 to support vital work during Covid-19.

This funded improvements to facilities to the newly restored Leeming Bar Station House as well as restoring a number of Mark 2 heritage train carriages in time for the Polar Express experiences.