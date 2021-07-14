Pub closes doors for few days

Flashback: Dining at The Bear in Knaresborough. Picture Gerard Binks

Management at a popular Knaresborough pub have announced that it is to close for a short time due to Covid related staffing problems.

On a facebook post, The Bear at Carriages stated that a number of its team were being told to isolate.

“We have taken the difficult decision to close our doors for the safety of our staff and customers.

“Following a number of our team being told to isolate, we don’t feel that we can operate to our usual level of service.

“All of our team have tested negative but we feel this is the responsible action to take.”

The High Street family owned gastro pub aims to reopen on Tuesday July 20.

“We will be contacting all bookings to reschedule or you can message us on facebook,” added the spokesman.