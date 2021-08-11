Pollinator drive to start

Yorkshire Water sites in the Nidderdale area have been earmarked to become part of a pollinator superhighway.

The company has provided £30,000 of funding for the scheme, part of the Bee Together project in partnership with Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust (YDMT), to reverse the decline of wild pollinators.

Fewston, Swinsty, Thruscross, Embsay, Grimwith and Barden reservoirs have been identified as pollinator sites where work will be carried out to create new habitats to help insects thrive.

Yasmina Gallagher from Yorkshire Water said: “Conservation efforts and improving biodiversity are key parts of our work and often go hand-in-hand with our role managing water catchments.

“We’re pleased to be involved in the Bee Together project and have already identified six of our sites that will provide perfect habitats for pollinators.

“Our colleagues will be volunteering their time to carry out pollinator surveys, create action plans and deliver the habitat the bees require to thrive in our area.”

The experts said pollinator superhighways are aimed at improinge wildlife diversity in a bid to try to reverse the decline of wild pollinators in the region.

The Bee Together project is aiming to create an unbroken network of habitat for pollinators across the country.

Catherine Mercer, Bee Together officer, said: “The 2016 State of Nature reported 60 per cent of bees and other pollinators are in decline.

“Bees continue to face a wide range of threats, from toxic pesticides to climate change, however, the most significant reason for their decline is the loss of wildflower wildflower-rich habitats.”

Catherine added: “Projects such as this one are vital in reversing these declines, through engagement, education and practical conservation.