Pilgrims walk to return

A past Ripon Pilgrimage from the Cathedral to Fountains Abbey.

A Pilgrimage tracing the steps of the monks in 1132 AD, has been an annual event in Ripon on Boxing Day for the past 45 years but it was cancelled last year because of Covid last year.

The summer event, on September 4, has been arranged by Ripon Together as part of its Healthy Journeying campaign.

The Dean of the Cathedral, the Very Reverend John Dobson, said: “Ripon Together has been promoting walking and cycling for a couple of years now.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the people of Ripon and across the region to walk together from the oldest cathedral in the country to Fountains Abbey, one of Yorkshire’s World Heritage Sites.”

The Dean continued: “I am delighted that people are uniting to encourage healthy journeying and urge people from across the area to join us.”

Ripon City Band, now in the national premiership of brass bands, will give two sessions including Yorkshire pieces, finishing at about 3.30pm.

Justin Scully, General Manager at Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal said: “The past 18 months have been tumultuous to say the least, so we’re delighted that the long running tradition of a pilgrimage between Ripon Cathedral and Fountains Abbey is taking place in September.

“We know that the pilgrimage, which normally takes place on Boxing Day, is much loved by our community and we were so disappointed that we couldn’t run the event in 2020.

“Late summer is a lovely time to get out walking and enjoy the beautiful area we call home and it’s great to be working with our friends at Ripon Together to make this special event happen this year.”

The Yorkshire Pilgrimage is free to take part, but to ensure a safe journey Ripon Together need to know the numbers attending.