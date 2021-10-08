Nidd Plus scheme to get people online

Nidd Plus is starting a new scheme to help people to get online.

The computers in the Pateley Bridge library are being used to enable volunteer digital champions to teach people one-to-one in using the internet at pre-booked appointment slots.

“Fear of the unknown leads to people being intimidated by technology, so the digital champion’s role is to help alleviate these concerns and enable people to become confident in their ability to connect,” said a spokesman for Nidd Plus.

“It makes a difference when someone realises that they can access the internet, speak to family, use apps and even go shopping online.”

Training is provided for digital champions, and time given is entirely up to each volunteer.