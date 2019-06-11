New training techniques of Yorkshire Air Ambulance improve chances of survival for injured casualties

EVERY second is crucial for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance crew when flying to rescue an injured casualty, often in a life-threatening condition.

EVERY second is crucial for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance crew when flying to rescue an injured casualty, often in a life-threatening condition.

Matthew Syrat, clinical operations manager for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, in front of the H145 helicopter

After receiving an emergency call, the H145 yellow helicopter is usually heading to the location within two minutes, as the team is on standby 24 hours a day to react to serious incidents.

After finding a safe landing site in advance, which can often be a school playing field or park if in a residential area, the paramedics can reach the patient within minutes.

Where time is a factor and if in an isolated area, such as a remote countryside climbing accident, the air ambulance is the preferred option to help save lives.

Now the Yorkshire crew is benefitting from a new state-of-the-art simulation training facility, based in a 360 degree training suite. which can be adapted to a forest setting, inside a chemical factory, or on top of a mountain.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance crew attend to a victim in the simulator suite using the latest hands free defibrillator

It is thought to be the most advanced medical training techniques available in the UK - and “is already making a difference to response time and performance”, say YAA bosses.

Realistic situations are set up in a virtual reality room which can be made into different locations where emergency medical help might be needed such as a factory, arena, sports stadium, forest or train tracks.

Matthew Syrat, clinical operations manager for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA), said:“It is fair to say that we see patients on the worst days of their lives.

“We want to train our paramedics to make sure that it is not the first time we see the conditions that these patients are experiencing.

A new mannequin as part of the new training facilities at Yorkshire Air Ambulance

“Our new state-of-the-art simulation suite is going to ensure that we are prepared for every eventuality and that we can deliver with the utmost professionalism, sensitivity and care that we can.”

Crews are currently training daily using a variety of unusual locations in the simulator and also places which are commonly attended, such as the side of the motorway or an isolated rural location, for a climbing or horse-riding accident.

A number of life like soft weighted mannequins have been specially made, complete with realistic injuries.

The new kit, which includes the latest ‘no hands’ defibrillators, is already improving performance.

At the launch of the new equipment at an event for health chiefs from across the region and invited guests, crews put on a scenario display, introducing a set of new life like mannequins.

One of the mannequins is named Vivienne, a model based on an elderly lady, who had collapsed at home after a cardiac arrest.

YAA chief Mr Syrat added: “It is already proving to be life changing in terms of our training.

“We can create literally any kind of scenario, from a forest fire, a football stadium incident, a crash at the side of the motorway, or even a hard to reach bedroom in a residential area.

“This has simply not been possible before. Our team has a vast wealth of experience but to be able to prepare for situations in this way is a first.”

The swift medical interventions have a major impact on a patient’s chance of survival and subsequent quality of life.

Peter Sunderland, chairman of YAA, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to support our air crew, paramedics and doctors with our state-of-the-art simulation training suite.

“We know that this invaluable facility will enable our crews to provide the best possible service for the people of Yorkshire.

“The swift medical interventions provided by our air ambulance crews have a major impact on a patient’s chance of survival and subsequent quality of life.

“Yorkshire has a vast topography that not only includes remote, rural and densely populated areas but also includes major motorways and road networks such as the M62, M1, A1 and M18.”

Mr Sunderland said that to keep both of Yorkshire’s air ambulances operating they needed to raise £12,000 per day.

This is equivalent to £4.4 million per year. As a rapid response air emergency service the Charity serves a population of approximately 5 million people across 4 million acres.

The two air ambulances operate from the Nostell Priory Estate near Wakefield and RAF Topcliffe near Thirsk, and together cover the whole of the region.

FACTFILE

The YAA, a charity which was set up in 2000, is on call for serious incidents where casualties need urgent medical help.

The team, which reacts to an average of four serious incidents a day, can reach locations within minutes, beating congested roads or getting to isolated rural areas.

The YAA serves 5 million people across Yorkshire and carries out more than 1,250 missions every year.