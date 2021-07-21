New Collingham homes plan goes to council

Ryan Stephenson. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Plans to build nearly 130 homes near Wetherby are set to go before Leeds City Council planning chiefs.

A reserved matters application submitted by Miller Homes is asking for permission to build up to 129 new homes at land off Leeds Road, Collingham.

However, the application is to be brought before the council’s North and East Plans Panel by Harewood ward councillors, who are concerned about the design and layout of the scheme.

The proposals seek permission for up to 39 two bedroom, 24 three bedroom, 46 four bedroom and 20 five bedroom houses, with a mix of detached, semi detached and terraces.

These would also include parking spaces, front and rear gardens.

It also includes 45 affordable houses, although all are two-bedroom. This means they will be sold at a 20 per cent discount on local market rates.

The council said it has had 79 letters of objection to the plans, with concerns such as traffic congestion, floods and green belt among the many complaints.

A letter to the council from local councillors Ryan Stephenson, Matthew Robinson and Sam Firth said: “These reserved matters applications relate to the design and layout of the proposed development only and we feel that much more work needs to be done on the application before the development can be considered appropriate.”