Homes in Ripon and Masham may be able to receive more TV channels after work by engineers on the Bilsdale mast.

The structure was badly damaged by fire in early August which caused transmission of Freeview services to stop and work has been ongoing to restore TV to viewers.

A Freeview spokesman said on Friday: “If you are served by the Rookhope, Castleton or Bainbridge relay transmitters, you should now see your signal restored following engineering work yesterday.

“If you’re in Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar, Stockton, Darlington, Barnard Castle, Richmond, Leyburn, Catterick, Masham or Ripon, you may be able to receive more channels following engineering work at the temporary transmitters serving your areas.

“You may need to retune your TV set to ensure your channel list is up to date. For more information as well as advice on how to retune, head to www.freeview.co.uk/bilsdale.

“While engineering work continues to improve the coverage options, we have also set up a devoted freephone number 0800 121 4828, which will take callers through the latest news and viewing options available to them.”

The freephone is a recorded update aimed at making sure that viewers who don’t have access to the internet can easily check if there are any updates for their area, whenever they need to. Alongside this, the adviceline is still available on weekdays.”