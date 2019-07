Police searching for missing Henry ‘Davey’ Fullaton say he has been found safe and well at home in Glasgow.

The 68-year-old was reported missing from a coach that had stopped at Wetherby Services on the A1 on Tuesday afternoon.

He failed to return to the coach, which was bound for Hull ferry port from Scotland, sparking a police search.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said on Wednesday afternoon: “He has been found safe and well at home in Glasgow.”