Men’s Forum back after lockdown

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0172.JPG

The group for retired men which normally meets every Tuesday throughout the winter months this week celebrated a return to face to face meetings.

Retired gents meet every Tuesday throughout the winter months to listen to a guest speaker, having had a cuppa and a biscuit, meet, and make friends.

“The 2019/2020 season was abruptly terminated in March 2020 when the pandemic hit,” said spokesman Peter Cresswell.

“And the following season, 2020/21, was completely lost due Lockdown restrictions.

“There was little we could do during this lost time, but we did run a stall at the town’s market last autumn and this summer had another stall at the charity Connexions event.”

But there was light on the horizon for a return to a new form of normality as the Government relaxed Covid restrictions.

“Finally, on the cusp of a new season we had a well attended and lively Annual General Meeting at Trinity Church Hall, where officers were confirmed and a few enabling measures going forward agreed by the members.

“Unanimity was clear amongst us all that we would restart in October as scheduled.

“Amongst other steps the authority was given to the committee to raise the £2 weekly attendance fee to £2.50.”

A new President was elected by secret ballot and existing and newly appointed committee members endorsed with a show of hands.

The Forum, which currently has over 100 members, reached its half centenary last year but intends to celebrate the centennial in October 2070.

“In meantime, we’ve already reactivated these last two months the fabulous Third Tuesday Luncheon Club at Dower House Hotel.

“The next TTLC will be on October 19.

“Meet a few new friends and most likely a few old ones too. What’s not to like about this?”