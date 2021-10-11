Memorial service tribute

And the service at St Oswald’s Church in Guiseley, was all the more moving as former member and town councillor Ron Aitken was one of the names read out.

Edna Hilditch of the Wetherby Branch said: “Ron was a National Service man who served his two years in the RAF.

“He was instrumental in the reformation of the Wetherby RBL branch in 1991 and was Branch Chairman for many years and then became President.

“He was also a town councillor for many years as well.

“He had a great sense of duty and the RBL motto of Service not Self was very fitting to describe Ron.”