Memorial service tribute
Wetherby Branch of the Royal British Legion recently attended a memorial service of thanksgiving for those who have died during the pandemic.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 3:48 pm
And the service at St Oswald’s Church in Guiseley, was all the more moving as former member and town councillor Ron Aitken was one of the names read out.
Edna Hilditch of the Wetherby Branch said: “Ron was a National Service man who served his two years in the RAF.
“He was instrumental in the reformation of the Wetherby RBL branch in 1991 and was Branch Chairman for many years and then became President.
“He was also a town councillor for many years as well.
“He had a great sense of duty and the RBL motto of Service not Self was very fitting to describe Ron.”
Mr Aitken is pictured during a visit to RAF Leeming in 2009, where he was said to be in his element.