Medal winning para-cyclists pedal to region

Wetherby and Tadcaster, along with Beverley, are starting points for the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International on Saturday.

Yorkshire 2019 have confirmed that six newly-crowned world champions and a further seven medallists will be competing.

They include British cycling legend Dame Sarah Storey, who won both the time trial and road race events in the C5 class at the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Emmen, Holland, last week. She will start in Tadcaster.

Australian Carol Cooke, who also claimed two rainbow jerseys in the WT2 time trial and road race events will set off from Wetherby.

Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy and pilot Eve McCrystal, the 2019 B-class world road race champions and time trial silver medallists will set off from Beverley.

The Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International will be the first-ever para-cycling event to take place alongside the UCI Road World Championships.

Yorkshire 2019 Chief Executive Andy Hindley said: “We’re delighted to have attracted so many world-class riders for the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International and we can’t wait to see them in action.

The event includes 26 races in total, all held on one day, with men’s and women’s contests taking place across all four para-cycling classifications. Every race will finish in Harrogate and the results will count towards qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Highlights will also be screened on BBC Two from 1pm on Sunday as part of the live coverage of the Team Trial Mixed Relay event, which will kick off the UCI Road World Championships.