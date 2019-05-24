Luncheon boosts charity funds

Collingham-based charity Lee’s Smile is celebrating after hosting double the number of people at its annual ladies luncheon at Wetherby Golf Club.

Over 150 women attended the event, with Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen the guest speaker.

In seven years the charity has raised over £350,000 in memory of Lee Johnson who died aged 24 from SUDEP (sudden unexpected death in epilepsy) in December 2010.

Lee’s mum Vicky Johnson said: “We have funded research and state-of-the-art video telemetry equipment at the Leeds General infirmary in both the adult and children’s neurology ward.”