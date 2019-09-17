Lions give cheer to charity

It was a hearty “Cheers!” to the Wetherby Lions when the organisation handed over a cheque for £5,000 to its chosen charity, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The windfall came as a result of the Lions-backed Wetherby Beer Festival, which was a roaring success when it came to town back in May.

The Lions’ latest cheque made out to the YAA brings the total donated from its annual festivals down the years to more than £35,000.

And the YAA’s Jenny Jones, on hand to receive the cheque, paid tribute to the Lions’ efforts.

She said: “We cannot thank you, and the people of Wetherby, enough.

“It is well known that we need £12,000 a day to keep operating and it is efforts such as this which make such a contribution.”

The two-day festival, featuring several designer beers from the micro breweries located between Barnsley and Bedale - stage two of the Tour de Yorkshire - attracted hundreds of enthusiasts, who also enjoyed the many gins and ciders on offer as well as hot foods and a great variety of music.