Lighting up Valley Gardens for cycle championships

A new illuminated steel sculpture has been unveiled in Harrogate’s Valley Gardens.

Called Harrogate 1571, the work has been commissioned by Harrogate Borough Council as part of a cultural programme for the UCI World Cycling Championships.

The installation has been brought to life thanks to the skills of Eddie Roberts from Cult-Ore, and James Bawn from Element 3 Design. James – renowned for bringing Emley Mast and the Shard to light - is also working with us to produce the lighting of the springs and water tower as part of the finale weekend of the UCI.

Harrogate International Festivals chief executive Sharon Canavar said: “The UCI is bringing hundreds of thousands of people to the town and, with the eyes of the world watching, this is Harrogate’s chance to shine.

“Our beautiful town owes its fame and fortune to the large number of mineral water wells that converge in a relatively small area.

“For our part, we have taken the waters that ‘made’ Harrogate as our inspiration, and Harrogate 1571 is a unique celebration of our spa heritage, demonstrating that there’s definitely something in the water here in Harrogate!

“This is one of our most exciting projects to date, and to reach this stage has taken a lot of hard work and the co-operation and support of a number of organisations, namely Harrogate Borough Council, Spirit of Harrogate and Yorkshire Water.”