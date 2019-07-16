Library volunteers reap rewards

Taking over running Sherburn & Villages Community Library just over two years ago was a daunting challenge for 60 willing volunteers.

Although life experienced, with a range of skills, they had never run a library before.

But they shared a resolve that the closure threatened community resource should be kept open and they have now been Highly Commended for their outstanding performance.

The popular library, judged to be a runner-up in North Yorkshire County Council’s Library of the Year competition for 2018/19, is performing very strongly. Its visitor numbers have increased at a time when library membership nationally is declining.

Working in partnership with the County Council the team of friendly volunteers has trained and worked hard to ensure that the library, which its members consider a vital community facility, remains open for everyone’s benefit.

Paul Doherty, who chairs the Library Management Group, comments: “This is all about the volunteers. They thoroughly deserve this very welcome recognition of their tremendous efforts.

“The Highly Commended award is a lovely boost ahead of the Summer Reading Challenge which begins on Saturday, July 13. This year’s theme is ‘Space,’ marking the 50th anniversary of the first landing on the Moon. The Challenge always brings lots of young readers into the library and we’re confident this year will be the same.”

Sherburn library is open five days a week, including Friday and Saturday mornings, providing a wide range of services including computer and internet access, photocopying and document printing plus, of course, a choice of hundreds of books and reference works, including audio books and some with large print size.