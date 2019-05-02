Legal eagles aid Martin House hospice

Staff at Leeds-based corporate law firm, Shulmans LLP, has raised more than £8,000 for Martin House.

Employees selected the Boston Spa charity as its charity of the year in 2018 and organised a series of fundraising initiatives, including two members of staff taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge and regular clothes drops, monthly dress down days, bake sales and the annual Shulmans boys vs girls netball match.

The team also donned red suits and bushy beards to take part in the annual Wetherby Santa Run in December.

Daniella Colton from the Shulmans Corporate Social Responsibility team said: “At Shulmans we are committed to supporting the Yorkshire community, so we were delighted to have the opportunity to work closely with Martin House and learn more about its incredible work; providing local children, young people and their families with vital care and support through immensely difficult times.”

Lucy Pickford, Head of Fundraising at Martin House, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Shulmans for the team’s support throughout the last year.

“The money raised will enable us to continue to deliver care and support – including home cooked meals for families staying at Martin House, home visits and outdoor adventure holidays for young people.

“We are very grateful for all the time and effort that everyone at Shulmans has given to raising so much money for Martin House.”

Shulmans’ extensive corporate social responsibility programme supports a range of projects throughout Yorkshire each year.

As well as selecting a charity to support each year, Shulmans employees dedicate time and resources to provide hands-on support to many other organisations, including the Shine Project and The Big Change initiative, as well as being proud supporters of the Leeds Community Foundation 100 Club.