Jobs boost at Aldi

Aldi are looking to hire staff in area.

Bosses say it is looking to fill several vacancies for Assistant Store Managers and 22 Store Assistants in its Wetherby, Knaresborough and Harrogate stores.

Deputy Store Manager, Jim Sandhu issued tips to prospective applicants: “I’d suggest visiting your local store to watch the team and its daily running.

“This type of exercise can help candidates demonstrate their knowledge of the store, and display a sound understanding of how it operates.

“When applying for my role, I had a chat with the Store Manager, who kindly gave me some of their time, which put me in a very strong position in the interview as I was able to speak knowledgeably about how a store operates and identify some of the main challenges a Deputy Store Manager would face.”

The majority of Aldi colleagues now receive a minimum rate of £9.55 per hour, rising to £10.57.

Aldi also creates opportunities for colleagues to develop and progress and has flexible contracts available, as well as healthcare and lifestyle perks for all.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi, said: “We always want to see that applicants have done their homework, as that shows how invested an individual is in joining the business.

“We are currently in an ambitious growth period and are constantly on the lookout for people who are hungry to learn more about us and our ways of working.

“Candidates who put extra effort in when doing their research put themselves in a great position to start their application and their new career with Aldi.”

An Assistant Store Manager can expect a salary of £32,830 per annum, rising to £40,035 after four years.

And a Store Assistant will be on £9.55 per hour, rising to £10.57 per hour.

Sandy Mitchell, Regional Managing Director at Aldi, said: “We are really excited about the vacancies that have arisen across the area.

“Aldi’s increased popularity and customer demand for quality products allows us to keep growing and create more and more new employment opportunities across North Yorkshire.