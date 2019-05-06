Ilkley puts on a good show as town hosts annual carnival

CROWDS braved chilly early May Bank Holiday Monday weather to support the annual Ilkley Carnival.

Thousands of people packed into Ilkley town centre to watch a colourful parade inspired by famous shows and musicals.

A walking float at Ilkley Carnival depicting Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

More than 1,000 children and dozens of adults took part in the parade today (Mon May 6).

The streets of Ilkley were transformed into a mile-long stage featuring characters from The Wizard of Oz , Guys and Dolls and The Lion King.

Walking floats included characters from Mary Poppins and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Also on parade were a group of Elvises and characters from Grease.

Children in the parade at this year's Ilkley Carnival

The parade headed down Brook Street and to the East Holmes showground for the carnival.

This year’s main attractions included a spectacular horse and rider main act called The Galloping Acrobatics, a birds of prey spectacular, vintage vehicle show, live music and a fun dog show.

Gwenda Van Damme, the mother of Ilkley Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School pupils Billy and Emily Spenceley, worked on costumes for the school’s Joseph and The Technicolour Dreamcoat-themed parade entry.

Gwenda said: “It’s incredible to see just how much effort goes into making Ilkley Carnival happen every year from the parents with the parade and the committee and volunteers.

"It’s wonderful to see how inspired and excited the children are - this event really makes a difference to local lives and truly brings the whole community together.

"We’re so delighted to be a part of it – whatever the weather.”

Carnival chairman Andrew Stacey, said: “As always, the committee has worked exceptionally hard to make this year’s event happen and we know that parents have been working for months to create their best ever parade costumes.

Ilkley Carnival Committee is hoping that community support for this year's event will help surpass the £10,000 raised for local organisations last year.

Ilkley Town Football Club has been selected as the 2019 carnival’s main beneficiary and will receive 50 per cent of the profits raised to help with two projects to improve the club's facilities.

The remaining profits will be split between local charities, schools and organisations.