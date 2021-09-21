Hockey club’s tribute to John Mawson

A three-team tournament was held with a side fielded by mainly the Mawson family, a team playing on behalf of the new President and a team playing with the club’s Chairman.

“There were three very close and competitive matches with the Mawson family team winning overall and the Chairman’s team accepting the wooden spoon,” said Chairman Andrew Demain.

“All of the hockey was played to a very competitive level as the new league season is now only a week away.”

He said that John had a big impact on the sport in the area.

“The legacy left by John Mawson was to promote youth hockey within both Boston Spa Hockey Club and hockey in general.

“A sum of £343.25 was raised on the day for Hockey Futures which facilitates hockey for younger people.”