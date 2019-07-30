Hearty funds raised in first charity event

Wetherby’s new British Heart Foundation members skipped a beat in joy when they raised £2,560 with their first event.

The volunteers arranged a summer afternoon tea at East Keswick Village hall last week which attracted over 100 people who enjoyed entertainment with Lucy Adlington of the History Wardrobe with a 40’s War Time’ theme.

Wetherby Group volunteer Janita Dedicoat, who led the organisation of the event, said: “I am absolutely elated.

“There was a lot of hard work by the wonderful fundraising team with great support from stall holders - Food for Thought who did the inspirations vintage Afternoon Tea, Lucy Adlington form the History Wardrobe who gauged her talk Forty’s Fashion Fun so correctly.

“Great donators of incredible raffle prizes and last but not least all the lovely ladies (all 129 of them) who supported this great charity making an outstanding profit of £2,560. Thank you to everyone.”

The event also hosted a number of stall holders who donated a percentage of their sales to British Heart Foundation, a prosecco stand with donated bottles of fizz and a raffle.

Across Yorkshire and the Humber, there are around 670,000 people living with heart and circulatory diseases and l in 4 people die from these conditions in the region.

The BHF is committed to funding half a billion pounds of new research over the next five years which will be central to discovering vital treatments for people living with heart and circulatory conditions.

Research is happening locally too with £22million of pioneering research in Leeds.

The Wetherby fundraising group was formed earlier this year.