Guides centenary celebration marked

Guides in Knaresborough recently welcomed guests from far and wide to mark the 1st group’s 100th anniversary.

The 80 guests ranged in age from eight weeks to over 70 years, and included the deputy Mayor and Mayoress of Knaresborough, and the Knaresborough Division Commissioner Antoinette, together with County Commissioner Jean, and County President Judi.

The 1st Knaresborough Guides created the decorations for the hall, and entertained the guests.

They also baked ‘show stopper’ cakes for a Star Baker competition; the winning cake being a joint creation by sisters Erin and Isla.

There were displays of photographs going back 30 years or so, which brought back many happy memories.

“Our original registration certificate (signed by Agnes Baden-Powell) and our elderly flag,complete with many darns, were on show as well,” said spokesman Sue Munden.

Awards were presented to Mia, Imogen and Izzy, and Milly made her Promise as a new Guide.

Everyone received a specially woven badge, designed by Hannah, celebrating 100 years of Guiding in Knaresborough.

The afternoon was rounded off with the cutting of a ceremonial cake made by Joanna, and many toasts.

“The leaders would like to thank everyone for coming, and the parents for the food and help on the day,” added Sue.