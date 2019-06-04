Good causes handed donations in awards

Wetherby charities are among 18 based in West Yorkshire that have received donations of £1,000 each as part of the Movement for Goods awards.

Martin House,Friends of Bramham School, St John’s Catholic School for the Deaf and Autism Angels in Wetherby are among those set to benefit following nominations from members of the public to organisers, insurers Ecclesiastical.

Thanking supporters in West Yorkshire, Mark Hews, Group CEO of Ecclesiastical, said: “We have seen a fantastic public response to our Movement for Good awards.

“It’s clear that people care deeply about good causes in their region, and from looking at the nomination data locally, healthcare and community organisations seemed to hold a particularly fond place in the hearts of residents.

“Here at Ecclesiastical, our core purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, so charitable giving is at the heart of our business.

“We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

Later this summer, a further ten charities will also be chosen by a panel of judges to receive £50,000 from Ecclesiastical to be put towards the advancement of education, skills, arts, culture and heritage, as well as citizenship or community development.

From Monday June 17, charities are invited to apply for the substantial grant with applications being assessed against four key areas; impact and effectiveness, sustainability, innovation, and care and compassion.

The successful charities will be announced from Monday September 30.

Owned by a charity, Ecclesiastical is a financial services group that gives its profits to charity.