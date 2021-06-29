Golf club double charity challenge

First was the parachute jump from 10,000 feet by two women championing the cause of Yorkshire Air Ambulance - a leap that finally happened after four earlier cancellations due to Covid restrictions or bad weather.

Second was the Longest Day golf challenge - a draining 12-hour, 72-hole marathon golf round by four members in aid of the Macmillan Cancer Support charity.

In the parachute venture, Ladies’ vice-Captain Julie Curry joined Carole Capes, whose husband Richard survived a serious heart attack in 2019 on the golf course after Yorkshire Air Ambulance airlifted him to Leeds General Infirmary. Richard and Carole were playing in a charity event at the time.

The jump, which was first scheduled for May last year, was accomplished at Grindale, near Bridlington, last Saturday.

Both women were strapped to professional parachutists in a tandem jump and described the experience as they ‘awsome’.

The descent took nearly 10 minutes after free falling for the first minute. Julie said she grabbed the chance to take control for a short spell, performing a corkscrew at one point before gliding smoothly to the ground.

Said Julie: “It was worth the wait. I think I’d even do it again!” Carole said she wouldn’t hurry to do it.

The Ladies’ leap has helped to push their fund raising for Yorkshire Air Ambulance to £4,000.

Just after four o’clock on Sunday morning, four golfers set off in the rain to complete their own charity target.

Steve Watson, Graeme Sharp, Mark Mclaren and Johnnie Braithwaite were the dogged quartet who arrived at the 72nd hole at just after four o’clock last Sunday afternoon.

The event was played as an am-am, meaning the best two scores counted at each hole.

Steve Watson said they had kept a steady pace, taking two short breaks, but were anxious to complete their rounds before getting caught up in a mixed competition which started at mid-morning.

“A couple of the mixed groups let us through fortunately and we probably were getting a bit slower by the end - but we still managed four birdies in our last round. The hardest part?

“The refreshment breaks, because it was harder to get yourself re-started,” said Watson.