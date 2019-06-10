Golf captain raises over £12k

Wetherby Golf Club Men’s Captain Terry Nicholson has handed over a cheque for £12,305.63 to Susan Childs of Prostate Cancer UK after his year of fundraising.

Terry, from Wetherby, chose the cause for his captain’s year and held various fundraising activities.

A Wetherby Golf Club spokesman said: “Little did he realise the tremendous support he would receive throughout his year not only from fellow members of Wetherby Golf Club but also local businessed who donated money and raffle prizes for fundraising events.

“At a Charity Sheep Stakes Race Night over 125 members and friends attended the evening raising over £2,500.

“This was replicated over similar charity events, throughout the year, such as tribute nights, Elvis and Freddie Mercury and a guest speaker Billy Foster (professional golf caddy).

“There is no doubt that Terry has been able to raise the awareness of Prostate Cancer and hopefully encourage men to visit their local doctor for what is a routine check-up.”

Terry thanked everyone for their support of his charity throughout his year.