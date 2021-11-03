Glitter Ball set to make a return

The Glitter Ball takes place at Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate on Friday May 6 2022 at 7pm, and will be hosted by TV antiques expert, Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson.

Sara Cracknell, senior events fundraiser at Martin House, said: “We’re delighted the Martin House Glitter Ball will return to Rudding Park, and can’t wait to welcome our guests back for a night of fine dining and entertainment.”

The black tie event will include a champagne reception, three-course dinner, an online auction with top prizes, raffles, entertainment, live music and dancing, all overseen by auctioneer Charles Hanson.

It will be the first Glitter Ball Martin House has held at Rudding Park since 2019, due to the pandemic.

Sara added: “The Glitter Ball is our biggest single fundraising event of the year – the 2019 ball raised £172,000 for the hospice, and we hope next year’s will be even more successful, and help us provide the vital care that families need.”

Martin House cares for more than 440 babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families.

Its care includes respite stays, symptom control, end of life care and bereavement support.

As well as providing care at the hospice, Martin House supports families in hospital and in their own homes, across West, North and East Yorkshire.

Sara said: “The specialist care we give is needed now more than ever by the families we support.

“By joining us at the Glitter Ball, not only are you guaranteed a fantastic, glamorous night out, but you are also helping us to keep on caring for families from your community.”