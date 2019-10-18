Friends clock up miles and cash for hospice

Two motoring enthusiasts have clocked up 2,500 miles and £5,600 in a drive to honour their friend.

Graham Holder, of Bardsey, lost his battle with cancer in 2017, aged just 55, but had always wanted to take part in the Screwball Rally to raise money for charity.

So, friends Tim Peach, of Wetherby, and Maz Uddin, of Bardsey, rolled out their 2001 Volvo V70 Estate in the world famous drive across Europe last month as team Peachy Blinders.

Tim, a regional operations director in civil engineering, said: “We made it back having done 2,500 in miles in four days, in the trusty Volvo which never missed a beat.

“It is challenge not for the faint hearted but was great fun, even allowing for the fact that another team squirted washing up liquid up the Volvo’s exhaust to make it look like it was loosing oil.”

Retired public sector worker, 51-year-old, Maz explained why they undertook the rally to raise money for Leeds-based St Gemma’s Hospice.

“Graham was a great fundraiser for various charities, he liked to do a charity event each year.

“He wanted to take part in the Screwball Rally to raise funds for charity with Tim, upon his recovery. Unfortunately they never got to complete it together.”

“We wanted to raise profile of St Gemma’s Hospice, generate donations to assist families in services offered by Hospice, and honour and remember our dear loved friend, Graham Holder.”

The pair travelled in style, as Slater meanswear in Leeds provided clothing in the style of show Peaky Blinders.

Tim added: “We have raised over £5,600 so we would like to say a thank you to all our supporters.”