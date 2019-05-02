Freemasons’ hand over £38k

Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People is to buy a specially adapted vehicle thanks to a £38,000 grant from the region’s Freemasons.

The Boston Spa-based charity will receive its cheque at the Province of Yorkshire West Riding’s annual meeting, being held at Harrogate’s Royal Hall on Tuesday May 7.

Martin House is one of six Yorkshire organisations to benefit from a £123,000 major grants windfall, ranging in value from £10,000 to £38,000.

Provincial Grand Master David S Pratt, said: “It is an absolute honour to be able to present this deserving charity with this grant, and I look forward to doing so at our Provincial Grand Lodge annual meeting in Harrogate.

“This money has all been raised thanks to Freemasons from throughout our Province, and I am extremely grateful for their generosity and continued support of the charity.

“Charity is, and always has been, at the heart of Freemasonry, and it will continue to be so for as long as our ancient and honourable institution exists.”

The grant will be used to buy a new, specially-adapted vehicle to transport up to three children and a carer. It will also accommodate children in their increasingly more complex wheelchairs.

Sarah Smith from Martin House said: “We are delighted to receive the support of the Freemasons, and this vehicle will make a huge difference to us.

“It will enable us to take children and young people on more trips and outings, helping them to enjoy more activities and make precious memories during their stays at Martin House.”

Martin House provides family-led care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions across West, North and East Yorkshire.

Families can stay for support, rest and practical help.