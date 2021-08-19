First post lockdown fundraiser

The coffee morning was organised to raise cash for the club President’s two nominated, local charities for her year in office - Dementia and Henshaw’s College for young people.

“We were blessed with warm, sunny weather and were able to welcome over 40 people to enjoy refreshments in Isobel and Rodney Wilson’s beautiful garden,” said spokesman Sheila Whittaker.

“Cakes were baked, books were sold and a raffle organised. Over £500 was raised on the day, with even more donation promises made; an incredible sum.

“We are excited to see what the final figure will be.

“A huge thank you goes to everyone who turned up and dug deeply into wallets, purses and pockets and to those who were unable to attend but sent donations.

“It is very much appreciated and makes all the work worthwhile.

“It’s also great fun, so roll on the next fund raising event - and with our new notice board, there’s no excuse for not knowing about it.”

The Inner Wheel Club of Ripon recently celebrated its 75th Charter Day.

The anniversary was marked for the first time ever, via Zoom, because of social restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Members celebrated that the club was still going strong.