FEVA pitch is reached to stage event

Dressed for the FEVA festival is the Big Issue seller of Knaresborough Matthew on Buttercup Lane Picture Gerard Binks

Organisers said they tracked the Covid-19 outlook with sadness but as vaccination levels increased, they were hopeful of the popular arts event taking place this year.

“We started planning and agreeing with artists that we could not finalise contracts until the government gave the green-light,” said chairman Gwen Lloyd.

“We watched anxiously as The Great Knaresborough Bed Race, Glastonbury and other iconic events were cancelled and our hearts sank in June when the announcement on the lifting of restrictions was delayed.

Andy Grinter of Art In The Mill with a piece of work by local artist Ray Mutimer. Part of the Feva Art Trail. Picture Gerard Binks

“But we pressed on, rebuilding our website, booking venues and making plans for a limited run of programmes to distribute locally.”

She added: “Local artists have struggled during lockdown, so we are thankful that so many signed up for the Art Trail, but even more so that we have many running art workshops.”

Gwen said that when the government eased restrictions on indoor and outdoor events, they had to work quickly.

“There was a mountain of paperwork to go through with Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire Highways, sadly necessary these days.

“The Officers must have had quite a backlog to deal with, and once we understood their needs the documents were completed and permissions gained – some only being finalised this week.

“We are grateful for this support of the HBC and NYCH officers who helped as most of this was new to the FEVA team.”

“We have seen a greater willingness to sign up this year.