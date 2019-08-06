Estate agent serves ace sponsorship deal

Estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley has launched a new partnership with Wetherby Tennis Club that will see the company support coaching initiatives and sponsor the annual members tournament, as well as displaying its branding throughout the club.

Wetherby Tennis Club has five all-weather floodlit courts and enjoys a thriving membership, attracting players of all abilities, as well as having a particularly active junior section.

Alistair Hogben, who heads up Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Wetherby office, said: “Sports clubs play a vital role in local communities and Wetherby Tennis Club is extremely active, with a vast membership base that reaches across the region.

“We are thrilled to be supporting such a prominent and vibrant club and hope that this long-term partnership will assist the club in continuing to build on its success both in Wetherby and the wider area.”

Club Chairman, Steve Jones, was equally delighted and added: “The support of Dacre, Son and Hartley underlines both organisations’ commitment to our community and we are thrilled to become one of the company’s key partners in the town.

“Our hope is to continue growing the club and improving our youth sections through our dedicated and hardworking coaches. The support that Dacres is providing will be invaluable in helping us to achieve this”.

The company has 21 offices and 161 members of staff across Yorkshire. For further information visit www.dacres.co.uk