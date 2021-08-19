Eco friendly shop launches in village

Alex Partridge said she started thinking about waste and the impact on the planet and so has launched a new venture in the village.

“When our son came along five years ago, it really made me think hard about the world he is growing up in,” said Alex.

“As a family we became much more conscious about our impact on the planet and how we can do our bit to reduce our waste, live more sustainably and preserve it for him and his generation, and future ones.”

Alex has launched Bluebell Pantry, in a converted outbuilding at her home, which sells loose food by weight.

Items include cereals to liquid cleaning and eco alternatives to eliminate plastic packaging and uses local businesses and suppliers.

“It’s been a great adventure so far and it’s lovely to feel like we’re really making a difference,” added Alex.

“We use local businesses and suppliers to support the local economy.

“Plastic pollution and climate change is a hugely current topic for many people at the moment.