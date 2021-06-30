Cyclist thanks Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) is a life-saving rapid response charity serving five million people across four million acres of Yorkshire and carries out over 1,300 missions every year.

The charity operates two state-of-the-art Airbus H-145 helicopters and needs to raise £12,000 every day to keep saving lives.

Yellow Yorkshire Day is an annual fundraising event held on the first Friday in July, to raise vital funds for the Charity.

Each year thousands of pounds are raised by people dressing in yellow or organising a yellow themed fundraising event. This year it will be held on Friday July 2.

This year’s Yellow Yorkshire Day theme celebrates the reason why people support the Charity and include messages from former patients to their staff and volunteers who help to raise the £12,000 a day it costs to keep the air ambulances flying across the region.

Patients featuring in this year’s campaign include Algy Kazlauciunas.

On September 4, 2020, Algy from North Yorkshire, was cycling in Nidderdale, when his bike wheel skidded on an oil slick in the middle of the road and his body was thrown on to a grass verge.

Algy was flown to Harrogate Hospital, where tests revealed that he had fractured his femur.

Algy said: “Thank you Yorkshire Air Ambulance for assisting me last year when I had a cycling incident and broke my leg and thank you for getting me to hospital on time.

“Also, thank you for the fantastic advice you told me about always wearing a cycling helmet.