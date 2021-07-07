Covid rules throw lifeline

Pateley Bridge Picture Gerard Binks

On Monday the prime minister set out plans to lift the remaining Covid restrictions in England by July 19.

This would ‘move away from legal restrictions’ and would allow people ‘to make their own informed decisions about how to manage the virus’.

Nidderdale Chamber of Trade Chairman Tim Ledbetter said: “I have spoken with many of our members in the hospitality and retail trades.

“The resounding message from all of them is that all restrictions including masks and social distancing must end on the July 19.

“Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale businesses must not go the way of so many other communities around the country and lose their local shops and businesses.

“The time for a return to normality is now before it is too late.”

Confirmation of the lifting of restrictions and guidance won’t happen until July 12, when the latest Covid health data will be reviewed.

But it is expected that social distancing and face coverings will be dropped and hospitality will no longer be required to provide table service only.

Mr Ledbetter added: “Following many dates which have proved to be a false dawn, it is to be hoped for everyone’s confidence moving forward that this time the dates are stuck to by the Government.

“As many Government ministers have now openly declared, we have to get people back to being able to live their lives.