“Constructive” meeting on plans

Coun Ryan Stephenson. Picture Bruce Rollinson.

Councillor Ryan Stephenson (Harewood Ward) organised and chaired a meeting to discuss design plans for 129 homes in the village, after the Council’s North and East Plans Panel agreed in July to defer and delegate approval of the application, subject to consultation with ward members and negotiation over a range of issues.

Coun Stephenson said this was now about arriving at a scheme that was more acceptable to local people, and he thought that the proposals were now heading in a more reasonable direction.

He said: “From the outset many of us opposed the principle of this development, but we must recognise that approval has been granted and the task now is to mitigate and shape the development.

“Members of the Plans Panel agreed that the proposed plans were not good enough and I’m grateful that the committee gave me the opportunity to work with Collingham Parish Council to try and shape something that we would consider the least bad option for our community.

“To that end, I chaired a consultative meeting with parish councillors, planning officers and developers this week and we made some progress on issues such as the need for bungalows, affordable housing that is fit-for-purpose, the design and character of houses and the provision of open space.

“I am hopeful that the applicant now follows up on the commitments made, otherwise I’ll have no option but to refer this back to the Plans Panel.”

The proposals, by Miller Homes, seek permission for up to 39 two bedroom, 24 three bedroom, 46 four bedroom and 20 five bedroom houses, with a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses.

These would also include parking spaces, front and rear gardens. It also includes 45 affordable houses, although all are two-bedroom.

This means they will be sold at a 20 per cent discount on local market rates.