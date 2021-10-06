Civic leaders attend annual service held in Pateley Bridge

Held at St Cuthberts Church, the service was then followed by lunch at the Harefield Hall Hotel.

The Very Rev John Dobson, Dean of Ripon Cathedral preached at the service and the guests, including Mayors and leaders from around the region, as well as representatives from organisations based in Pateley Bridge, enjoyed the good weather and views from the lunch venue.

“This was the first Civic event in Pateley Bridge since 2019, a welcome celebration acknowledging that things are slowly getting back to normal,” said Mayor of Pateley Bridge Coun Mike Holt.