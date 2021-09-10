Christmas cosies appeal to knitters

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) wants people to knit woolly covers, which will be used to cover Chocolate Oranges and Ferrero Roche treats at future events.

The charity hopes everyone from creative grannies to Gen-Z home crafters will come forward to produce the cosies, with knitting and crochet in the midst of a lockdown inspired boom.

WiSE Activities Coordinator Debbie, said: “We know lots of people picked up knitting us a hobby during the pandemic, so we thought this would be the ideal way for them to put their new found skills to good use.

“The knitted covers are a cute way of pimping up chocolate gifts - kindly donated to us by local supermarkets - and will be ideal for us to sell at our fundraising events this autumn, including Wetherby Dickensian Market later in the year.

“Every penny raised by the sale of simple items like these is spent helping isolated, older people right here in Wetherby and its surrounding villages.”

WiSE is offering several Christmas themed patterns for knitters to follow and will even throw in wool and needles if people don’t have access to those.

To get involved, contact Debbie on [email protected] or 01937 588994.

A Chocolate Orange cover pattern can be downloaded, at www.w-ise.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Chocolate_Orange_Covers__2_.pdf

All finished covers should be posted to Wetherby in Support of The Elderly, The One Stop Centre, Westgate, Wetherby, LS22 6NL.

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds City Council (LCC).

Its aim is to improve quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support.

For more information about its activities and events visit www.w-ise.org.uk/calendar