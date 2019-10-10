Children waiting for adoption

There are currently 168 children across West Yorkshire who are waiting for permanent, loving homes due to a shortage of people coming forward interested in adoption says a leading adoption agency.

Many potential adopters rule themselves out, often due to misunderstood or outdated information. Therefore, this National Adoption Week, One Adoption West Yorkshire is urging all potential adopters to find out more before making such a life-changing decision.

During this year’s National Adoption Week, which takes place from October 14-18, One Adoption West Yorkshire is hosting a live question and answer session via social media.

The Q&A, which will be hosted on the agency’s Facebook page will enable people who are thinking of adopting to get up-to-date and correct information about who can adopt, the adoption process and anything else they are curious about.

Sarah Johal, head of One Adoption West Yorkshire said: “People often assume that you have to be a certain type of person to adopt, but this isn’t the case. We want people who are committed to having a positive impact on a child’s life, and are devoted to providing them with a secure and loving home.

“We would love to hear from potential parents and anyone interested in learning more about adoption. Considering adoption is a huge decision for anyone. At times it is challenging, as parenthood is for everyone, but adoption is an incredibly rewarding and positive experience.

“The team has lots of experience helping people create a family and are always on hand to answer your questions. It is so important that people don’t rule themselves out without first getting the facts, because they could miss out on the opportunity of building their family, and helping a child who may not have had a great start in life.”

One Adoption West Yorkshire holds regular adoption information events across the region where people can hear about the needs of children who are waiting to be adopted and talk to adoption social workers to find out more.

The next information events in West Yorkshire are: Leeds - Saturday November 2 at 10am (The Carriageworks, Millennium Square); Bradford - Thursday November 7 at 6.30pm (Mercure Bradford Bankfield Hotel, BD16 1TU).

Find out more about adoption, phone 0113 378 3535 or visit www.oneadoption.co.uk.

The regional adoption agency for West Yorkshire is also keen to ‘bust’ the myths which often put people off from taking the first step into adoption.

Sarah added: “You don’t have to be married or in a relationship to adopt, we have some excellent single adopters, and 20 per cent of all adopters we have approved are from the LGBTQ+ community. People of any race or religion are welcome to apply, as are people who have a disability. The only criteria is that you must be 21 years or older, have space in your home and a willingness to provide a safe and loving home for a child.”

People who are concerned that they may not get the support they need once they adopt can also be reassured. One Adoption parents are supported throughout the whole process by a highly experienced, dedicated adoption support team. There is a comprehensive programme of pre and post adoption training and support – from stay and play sessions to more in-depth workshops and a new peer mentor scheme.