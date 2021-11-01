Charter dinner marks town Rotary 59 years

President David Druett welcomed guests including the Mayor of Knaresborough, Councillor Christine Willoughby and her consort Councillor Andrew Willoughby, The Rotary 1040 District Governor Stephen Ellis, Lions President Mike Pyle, to the Bridge Hotel, Walshford.

Guest speaker Iain King entertained with his talk “The Ups and Downs of a Helicopter Pilot”, covered his time in the army, air ambulance and working with the police.

Spokesman Brian Souter said: “District Governor Stephen Ellis praised Knaresborough Rotarians for their long commitment to serving the community.

“Speaking about Captain Sir Tom Moore’s 100 challenge, he encouraged Knaresborough Rotarians to come up with their own ideas for a 100 challenge.”

But Mr Souter explained that there are other challenges ahead for charities such as the Rotarians.

“The most difficult challenge for many clubs at present, is the recruitment of new members needed to continue Rotary’s legacy for the next 59 years and beyond.” Governor Ellis presented a certificate of appreciation from the Rotary Foundation for Knaresborough’s support of the End Polio Now: Countdown to History campaign.

He then surprised Club President David Druett with the presentation of a Paul Harris Fellowship.

Named after the founder of the Rotary organisation, the Fellowship is awarded for ‘tangible and significant assistance for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world’.

Having joined Rotary in 2004 and chaired various committees, David is now in his second spell as Club President.

Mr Souter added: “David has organised town centre bucket collections when disasters have occurred, raffled Easter eggs in local pubs and arranged fundraising quiz nights.

“Rotary is a worldwide service organisation, is non-political, non-religious, open to men and women of all cultures, races, and creeds.”