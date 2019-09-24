Charity fashion show event

Wetherby Golf Club (WGC) hosted a fashion show event in support of British Heart Foundation.

The event saw over 115 people attend in support with welcoming prosecco, canapés and local bespoke stall holders for attendees.

The fashion show was by Wetherby based Oliva Grace followed by a fantastic lunch, raffle and auction.

Final figures show the event raised over £2,344.90 for the British Heart Foundation.

Stephanie Jones, Fundraising Manager for Leeds said: “It’s fantastic to have the support of Wetherby Golf Club and the fashion show event is evidence of great work and determination to help beat heartbreak. Lady Captain and Wetherby fundraising group member, Trish, is simply brilliant and having the group together to help support this event has been great.”

The BHF currently funds over £31 million of research across Yorkshire & Humber.